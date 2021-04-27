Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL [ELP] moved down -2.56: Why It’s Important

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL [NYSE: ELP] price plunged by -2.56 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Companhia Paranaense de Energia to Host Earnings Call.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

A sum of 2777011 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.03M shares. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares reached a high of $1.18 and dropped to a low of $1.13 until finishing in the latest session at $1.14.

The one-year ELP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.92. The average equity rating for ELP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL [ELP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELP shares is $1.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELP in the course of the last twelve months was 5.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ELP Stock Performance Analysis:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL [ELP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, ELP shares dropped by -4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.62 for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL [ELP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1572, while it was recorded at 1.1460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2083 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL [ELP] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.09 and a Gross Margin at +28.02. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.55.

Return on Total Capital for ELP is now 14.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL [ELP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.53. Additionally, ELP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL [ELP] managed to generate an average of $574,265 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ELP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL go to 6.20%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL [ELP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $266 million, or 24.50% of ELP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 111,894,820, which is approximately 76.255% of the company’s market cap and around 55.60% of the total institutional ownership; LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, holding 25,940,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.57 million in ELP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20.16 million in ELP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL [NYSE:ELP] by around 57,777,671 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 46,267,773 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 128,916,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,962,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELP stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,849,220 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 6,515,290 shares during the same period.