Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] Revenue clocked in at $1.28 billion, down -7.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] closed the trading session at $304.54 on 04/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $296.90, while the highest price level was $306.10. The company report on April 27, 2021 that Coinbase to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results.

Coinbase Global, Inc. announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. PT.

The live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com. Following the call, a replay of the call, as well as a transcript, will be available on the same website.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.00M shares, COIN reached to a volume of 6289124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $456.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $394, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on COIN stock. On April 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COIN shares from 440 to 650.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 33.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.79.

COIN stock trade performance evaluation

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.55.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01 and a Gross Margin at +89.39. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.47.

Return on Total Capital for COIN is now 28.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.56. Additionally, COIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] managed to generate an average of $86,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.