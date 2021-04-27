Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on BlackBerry Limited [BB] – find out why.

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] surged by $0.24 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $9.19 during the day while it closed the day at $9.09. The company report on April 25, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of BlackBerry Limited – BB.

BlackBerry Limited stock has also gained 5.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BB stock has declined by -49.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 77.19% and gained 37.10% year-on date.

The market cap for BB stock reached $5.03 billion, with 566.02 million shares outstanding and 555.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 39.55M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 8078760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $7.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for BB in the course of the last twelve months was 67.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

BB stock trade performance evaluation

BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.45. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.78 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.99, while it was recorded at 8.69 for the last single week of trading, and 7.47 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.69 and a Gross Margin at +51.62. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123.63.

Return on Total Capital for BB is now -5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.05. Additionally, BB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] managed to generate an average of -$421,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BlackBerry Limited [BB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BlackBerry Limited posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BB.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,198 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 59,353,992, which is approximately -3.902% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN, holding 46,724,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $424.73 million in BB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $132.48 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly -0.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 20,612,287 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 47,006,832 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 174,137,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,756,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,638,386 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 26,089,880 shares during the same period.