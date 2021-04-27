Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] gain 45.55% so far this year. What now?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] slipped around -0.67 points on Monday, while shares priced at $25.85 at the close of the session, down -2.53%. The company report on April 19, 2021 that Bed Bath & Beyond Invites People To “Escape The Noise™” With the Spa-Inspired Haven™ Owned Brand Line Of Modern Bath Essentials.

In a busy household, the bathroom is often the only room that can truly offer a private retreat, a place to escape the noise. In fact, a recent “Escape the Noise” survey, conducted by Bed Bath & Beyond (Nasdaq: BBBY), found that 40% of Americans linger in the bathroom longer than they need to just to get more alone time. The reality, however, is that many of us are settling for less-than-tranquil bathroom spaces. The survey went on to reveal that 68% of Americans believe having a space in their home dedicated to relaxation would be helpful in improving their self-care. It’s no surprise that “me-time” is essential in helping us find balance and be our best selves. In fact, Americans who do not have a space in their home where they can get quality “me-time”—that’s 37% of us—are far more likely than those who do to report having had high levels of stress over the past year. So how do we maximize our bathroom spaces to ensure they’re delivering that much-needed retreat?.

“Escape the Noise™” with the spa-inspired Haven™ owned brand line of modern bath essentials from Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock is now 45.55% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BBBY Stock saw the intraday high of $26.85 and lowest of $25.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.90, which means current price is +46.05% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.82M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 2775632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $26.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBBY in the course of the last twelve months was 46.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has BBBY stock performed recently?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -10.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 394.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.04 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.20, while it was recorded at 26.08 for the last single week of trading, and 20.87 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.15 and a Gross Margin at +33.77. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.63.

Return on Total Capital for BBBY is now -2.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.65. Additionally, BBBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.26.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. posted -1.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. go to 67.90%.

Insider trade positions for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

There are presently around $3,914 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,181,494, which is approximately 20.149% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,901,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $488.6 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $327.99 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly 2.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 31,338,963 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 24,016,724 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 96,045,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,401,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,729,023 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 9,961,950 shares during the same period.