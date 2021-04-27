AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] moved up 18.17: Why It’s Important

AmpliTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AMPG] gained 18.17% on the last trading session, reaching $6.57 price per share at the time. The company report on April 20, 2021 that AmpliTech Group Announces Highlights of $23 Million Capital Raise.

– AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) (the “Company”), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for Commercial, SATCOM, Space, Defense, and Military markets, announced that it has raised more than $30 Million since its uplist to Nasdaq on February 17th, 2021. The Company believes that this is a sign of validation by the investment community, of AmpliTech’s strategic growth plan.

What Does AMPG Want to Achieve if They Successfully Execute Their Plan?.

AmpliTech Group Inc. represents 3.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $60.71 million with the latest information. AMPG stock price has been found in the range of $5.92 to $6.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 863.42K shares, AMPG reached a trading volume of 1133567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AmpliTech Group Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 54.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for AMPG stock

AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.32. With this latest performance, AMPG shares dropped by -32.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 286.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 866.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.49 for AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.14, while it was recorded at 5.67 for the last single week of trading, and 4.99 for the last 200 days.

AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.49 and a Gross Margin at +36.27. AmpliTech Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.66.

Return on Total Capital for AMPG is now -31.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 509.31. Additionally, AMPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 389.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] managed to generate an average of -$64,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.AmpliTech Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.