why dMY Technology Group Inc. II [DMYD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.75

dMY Technology Group Inc. II [NYSE: DMYD] loss -11.23% or -2.05 points to close at $16.21 with a heavy trading volume of 1424552 shares. The company report on March 30, 2021 that dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Genius Sports Group.

Special Meeting of Stockholders Scheduled for April 16, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD) (“dMY II” or “Company”) announced that that it has scheduled a special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Genius Sports Group (“GSG”). The Business Combination, if approved by dMY II’s stockholders, is expected to close on or about April 20, 2021, or as soon as practicable following the Special Meeting.

The daily chart for DMYD points out that the company has recorded 64.07% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 987.94K shares, DMYD reached to a volume of 1424552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about dMY Technology Group Inc. II [DMYD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DMYD shares is $28.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DMYD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for dMY Technology Group Inc. II shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for dMY Technology Group Inc. II stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on DMYD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for dMY Technology Group Inc. II is set at 1.63

Trading performance analysis for DMYD stock

dMY Technology Group Inc. II [DMYD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.88. With this latest performance, DMYD shares gained by 0.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.07% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMYD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.47 for dMY Technology Group Inc. II [DMYD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.96, while it was recorded at 18.62 for the last single week of trading.

dMY Technology Group Inc. II [DMYD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis