why Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $61.18

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] closed the trading session at $54.39 on 04/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $53.97, while the highest price level was $54.71. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Comcast Conducts Groundbreaking Test of “Full Duplex” Chip that Will Support Future Multigigabit Upload and Download Speeds.

Lab test – the first of its kind for this Broadcom device – demonstrates the potential for Full Duplex (FDX) DOCSIS technology to deliver the next generation of ultra-fast speeds.

Comcast announced the achievement of another 10G technical milestone, conducting the first-ever live lab test of the Full Duplex DOCSIS system-on-chip (SOC) device that will pave the way for Comcast to deliver multigigabit upload and download speeds over its hybrid-fiber coaxial (HFC) network.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.80 percent and weekly performance of -1.31 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.99M shares, CMCSA reached to a volume of 12252788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $61.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $70, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on CMCSA stock. On February 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CMCSA shares from 56 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 21.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.31. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.25 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.64, while it was recorded at 54.35 for the last single week of trading, and 48.70 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.12 and a Gross Margin at +55.37. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.17.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.53. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $62,702 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Comcast Corporation posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 14.57%.

There are presently around $208,971 million, or 85.70% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 388,640,351, which is approximately -0.462% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 317,041,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.24 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $11.74 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly 3.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,202 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 128,525,648 shares. Additionally, 882 investors decreased positions by around 128,915,384 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 3,584,652,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,842,093,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 273 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,082,135 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 16,330,801 shares during the same period.