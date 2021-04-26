Wall Street Analyst Reiterated 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]. What else is Wall St. saying

22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX: XXII] traded at a high on 04/23/21, posting a 28.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.15. The company report on April 22, 2021 that 22nd Century Group to Host Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Results.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based biotechnology company that is focused on tobacco harm reduction, very low nicotine content tobacco and hemp/cannabis research, will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET to discuss its 2021 first quarter results. 22nd Century will report the Company’s first quarter 2021 results in a press release at 6:00 AM ET the same day.

During the webcast, James A. Mish, chief executive officer; Michael Zercher, chief operating officer; and John Franzino, chief financial officer, will review the Company’s 2021 first quarter results and provide details on near-term milestones and exciting medium and long-term priorities in the more than $1.3 trillion global addressable markets 22nd Century Group targets, including tobacco, hemp/cannabis, and a third plant-based franchise to be announced. The Company will also address potential political and regulatory changes that may benefit the Company’s market opportunities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15684113 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 22nd Century Group Inc. stands at 19.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.29%.

The market cap for XXII stock reached $612.59 million, with 138.93 million shares outstanding and 136.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, XXII reached a trading volume of 15684113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]?

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for 22nd Century Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets dropped their target price from $4.50 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2016, representing the official price target for 22nd Century Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 22nd Century Group Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for XXII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has XXII stock performed recently?

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.44. With this latest performance, XXII shares gained by 73.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 518.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 568.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XXII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.61 for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.35, while it was recorded at 4.09 for the last single week of trading, and 1.83 for the last 200 days.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.61 and a Gross Margin at +0.33. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.12.

Return on Total Capital for XXII is now -35.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.78. Additionally, XXII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] managed to generate an average of -$294,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.22nd Century Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Insider trade positions for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]

There are presently around $135 million, or 25.70% of XXII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XXII stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 6,687,621, which is approximately -32.873% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,841,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.08 million in XXII stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $13.86 million in XXII stock with ownership of nearly 426.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 22nd Century Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in 22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX:XXII] by around 5,488,946 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 4,389,474 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 16,254,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,133,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XXII stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,358,490 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 250,851 shares during the same period.