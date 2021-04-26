ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] Stock trading around $41.71 per share: What’s Next?

ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.41% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.00%. The company report on April 22, 2021 that BET to Honor Earl “DMX” Simmons With Live Exclusive Coverage of His Homegoing Celebration and Special Programming Sunday, April 25.

#BETRemembersDMX.

Earl “DMX” Simmons was a prolific writer and lyricist. His music legacy is cemented, being the first rapper to accomplish having his first five albums debut at #1 and the only to have his first two albums debut at #1 in the same calendar year. To honor the life of the beloved hip-hop icon, BET will televise and stream “BET REMEMBERS DMX” including LIVE exclusive coverage of his homegoing celebration Sunday, April 25 at 2:30p.m. ET on BET and its YouTube channel here (in-person attendance to the homegoing celebration is restricted to close friends and family due to health and safety guidelines). In addition to the homegoing celebration, BET will air special programming that day to remember Simmons including a selection of films and documentaries starring or featuring the late recording artist and actor.

Over the last 12 months, VIAC stock rose by 168.84%. The one-year ViacomCBS Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.47. The average equity rating for VIAC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.50 billion, with 619.00 million shares outstanding and 552.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.61M shares, VIAC stock reached a trading volume of 40903436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAC shares is $54.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for ViacomCBS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2021, representing the official price target for ViacomCBS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on VIAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ViacomCBS Inc. is set at 4.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

VIAC Stock Performance Analysis:

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.00. With this latest performance, VIAC shares dropped by -40.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 168.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.71 for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.29, while it was recorded at 39.92 for the last single week of trading, and 40.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ViacomCBS Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.11 and a Gross Margin at +39.15. ViacomCBS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.12.

Return on Total Capital for VIAC is now 12.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.67. Additionally, VIAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] managed to generate an average of $104,256 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.ViacomCBS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

VIAC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ViacomCBS Inc. posted 1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ViacomCBS Inc. go to -4.13%.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,679 million, or 88.60% of VIAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,266,423, which is approximately -1.364% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,512,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 billion in VIAC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.8 billion in VIAC stock with ownership of nearly 19.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ViacomCBS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 419 institutional holders increased their position in ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAC] by around 76,689,869 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 62,745,239 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 380,316,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 519,751,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIAC stock had 190 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,264,356 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 5,537,099 shares during the same period.