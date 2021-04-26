Tiptree Inc. [TIPT] is 196.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tiptree Inc. [NASDAQ: TIPT] surged by $2.54 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $15.2594 during the day while it closed the day at $14.90. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Tiptree Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering of The Fortegra Group, LLC.

Tiptree Inc. (“Tiptree”) (NASDAQ:TIPT) announced that its subsidiary The Fortegra Group, LLC (“Fortegra”) has publicly filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering. Fortegra represents Tiptree’s insurance segment and includes Fortegra Financial Corporation and the entities through which Smart AutoCare is operated. Fortegra intends to list securities on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FRF”. The size of the proposed offering and price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Tiptree believes there is substantial value in Fortegra that is not currently reflected in Tiptree’s stock price. The offering is a way for Tiptree to unlock that value for Tiptree shareholders.

It is expected that the net proceeds from Fortegra’s initial public offering will be used to execute its growth strategy, repay a portion of Tiptree’s Fortress credit facility, which was entered into in connection with the acquisition of Smart AutoCare, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Tiptree Inc. stock has also gained 47.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TIPT stock has inclined by 194.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 179.55% and gained 196.81% year-on date.

The market cap for TIPT stock reached $402.15 million, with 33.21 million shares outstanding and 21.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 316.52K shares, TIPT reached a trading volume of 2053040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tiptree Inc. [TIPT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tiptree Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for TIPT in the course of the last twelve months was 3.14.

TIPT stock trade performance evaluation

Tiptree Inc. [TIPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.52. With this latest performance, TIPT shares gained by 96.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 179.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 189.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.66 for Tiptree Inc. [TIPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.76, while it was recorded at 12.54 for the last single week of trading, and 5.86 for the last 200 days.

Tiptree Inc. [TIPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tiptree Inc. [TIPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.19. Tiptree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.75.

Return on Total Capital for TIPT is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tiptree Inc. [TIPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.90. Additionally, TIPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tiptree Inc. [TIPT] managed to generate an average of -$21,252 per employee.

Tiptree Inc. [TIPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $189 million, or 37.90% of TIPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIPT stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,672,266, which is approximately -2.451% of the company’s market cap and around 36.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,479,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.04 million in TIPT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20.15 million in TIPT stock with ownership of nearly -15.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tiptree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Tiptree Inc. [NASDAQ:TIPT] by around 1,926,319 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 452,797 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 10,311,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,690,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIPT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,357,510 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 20,000 shares during the same period.