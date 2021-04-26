Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] Revenue clocked in at $48.70 million, up 76.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] price surged by 0.10 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on April 24, 2021 that Sundial Increases Commitment to SunStream Bancorp Inc.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (“Sundial” or the “Company”) announced that it has increased its commitment to SunStream Bancorp Inc. (“SunStream”) to $188 million from its previously announced commitment of $100 million. SunStream is a joint venture between Sundial and the SAF Group that will leverage a strategic financial and operational partnership to target asymmetrically enhanced risk-return opportunities in the cannabis industry to provide exposure to a portfolio of attractive debt, equity and hybrid investments. Initially, SunStream expects to form a special opportunities fund with capital from the Company and the SAF Group, in addition to commitments from third-party limited partners. Sundial expects to provide an update on third-party capital commitments within the next 60 days.

About Sundial Growers Inc.

A sum of 178350352 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 498.11M shares. Sundial Growers Inc. shares reached a high of $0.87 and dropped to a low of $0.8349 until finishing in the latest session at $0.83.

Guru’s Opinion on Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

SNDL Stock Performance Analysis:

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -25.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 385.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.02 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2652, while it was recorded at 0.8640 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6870 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sundial Growers Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -175.37 and a Gross Margin at -101.17. Sundial Growers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -338.25.

Return on Total Capital for SNDL is now -29.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.54. Additionally, SNDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] managed to generate an average of -$389,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sundial Growers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

SNDL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sundial Growers Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNDL.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15 million, or 1.70% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 6,311,159, which is approximately 1247.157% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,851,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.05 million in SNDL stocks shares; and ARROWGRASS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.92 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sundial Growers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 14,916,915 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 19,950,956 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 16,324,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,543,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,569,844 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 19,911,829 shares during the same period.