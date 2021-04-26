Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell -0.59% so far this year. What now?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] jumped around 0.55 points on Friday, while shares priced at $23.41 at the close of the session, up 2.41%. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Palantir Technologies UK named as a Crown Commercial Service supplier.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has been named as a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Back Office Software (BOS) RM6194 Framework.

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock is now -0.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLTR Stock saw the intraday high of $23.55 and lowest of $22.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 45.00, which means current price is +16.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 85.88M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 32169532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $34, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.18. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 6.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 154.46% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.91 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.56, while it was recorded at 22.52 for the last single week of trading.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.41 and a Gross Margin at +67.74. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.25.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -93.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.01. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$480,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 49.39%.

Insider trade positions for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

There are presently around $7,672 million, or 18.90% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY ADVISERS LLC with ownership of 41,011,231, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,350,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $780.74 million in PLTR stocks shares; and 72 INVESTMENT HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $683.66 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 225,716,132 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 74,918,735 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 27,084,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,719,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 280 new institutional investments in for a total of 166,128,269 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 48,666,716 shares during the same period.