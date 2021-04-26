OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] moved down -4.47: Why It’s Important

OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OSUR] loss -4.47% or -0.44 points to close at $9.40 with a heavy trading volume of 1126496 shares. The company report on March 30, 2021 that OraSure Technologies Submits COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Prescription Home Self-Test and Professional Test to FDA for Emergency Use Authorization.

Tests designed to detect active COVID-19 infection with a simple, easy-to-use workflow.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) announced that it has submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 rapid antigen test for both Prescription Home Use, and Professional Use in point of care (POC) settings.

It opened the trading session at $9.80, the shares rose to $9.81 and dropped to $9.371, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OSUR points out that the company has recorded -32.57% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, OSUR reached to a volume of 1126496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for OraSure Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for OraSure Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on OSUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OraSure Technologies Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75.

Trading performance analysis for OSUR stock

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.09. With this latest performance, OSUR shares dropped by -11.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.88 for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.93, while it was recorded at 9.59 for the last single week of trading, and 12.81 for the last 200 days.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.43 and a Gross Margin at +59.32. OraSure Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.69.

Return on Total Capital for OSUR is now -1.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.54. Additionally, OSUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] managed to generate an average of -$26,179 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.OraSure Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OraSure Technologies Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OraSure Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]

There are presently around $651 million, or 97.00% of OSUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSUR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,031,726, which is approximately 1.876% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,964,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.66 million in OSUR stocks shares; and AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $40.5 million in OSUR stock with ownership of nearly 0.732% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OraSure Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OSUR] by around 9,389,359 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 11,206,770 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 48,694,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,290,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSUR stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,757,187 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,829,915 shares during the same period.