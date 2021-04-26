Oppenheimer lifts Protara Therapeutics Inc. [TARA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Protara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TARA] slipped around -2.75 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.19 at the close of the session, down -18.41%. The company report on April 23, 2021 that Protara Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update for TARA-002 for the Treatment of Lymphatic Malformations.

Company to conduct additional clinical study to support submission of a Biologics License Application for TARA-002 in Lymphatic Malformations.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases with significant unmet needs, announced a path forward related to TARA-002 for the treatment of Lymphatic Malformations (LMs), which are rare malformations of the lymphatic vasculature for which there is no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved treatment. Based on feedback from the FDA, the Company intends to complete confirmatory, large-scale, GMP manufacturing comparability in the second half of 2021 and subsequently initiate a clinical study in pediatric LM patients pending alignment with FDA on study design.

Protara Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -49.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TARA Stock saw the intraday high of $14.26 and lowest of $12.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 67.08, which means current price is +1.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 114.95K shares, TARA reached a trading volume of 1123969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Protara Therapeutics Inc. [TARA]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Protara Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Protara Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on TARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protara Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.24.

How has TARA stock performed recently?

Protara Therapeutics Inc. [TARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.95. With this latest performance, TARA shares dropped by -25.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.33 for Protara Therapeutics Inc. [TARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.64, while it was recorded at 14.43 for the last single week of trading, and 20.47 for the last 200 days.

Protara Therapeutics Inc. [TARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TARA is now -33.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Protara Therapeutics Inc. [TARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.55. Additionally, TARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Protara Therapeutics Inc. [TARA] managed to generate an average of -$1,171,655 per employee.Protara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 58.10 and a Current Ratio set at 58.10.

Earnings analysis for Protara Therapeutics Inc. [TARA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Protara Therapeutics Inc. posted -1.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -341.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TARA.

Insider trade positions for Protara Therapeutics Inc. [TARA]

There are presently around $107 million, or 73.10% of TARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TARA stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 2,558,472, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 782,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.54 million in TARA stocks shares; and IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $7.92 million in TARA stock with ownership of nearly -10.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Protara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Protara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TARA] by around 646,617 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,186,413 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 6,943,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,776,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TARA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 140,662 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 752,644 shares during the same period.