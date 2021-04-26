OpGen Inc. [OPGN] Is Currently -5.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ: OPGN] loss -5.24% on the last trading session, reaching $2.17 price per share at the time. The company report on April 19, 2021 that OpGen Extends and Expands Partnership with New York State Department of Health to Detect Antimicrobial-Resistant Infections.

Collaboration with NYS Department of Health’s Wadsworth Center continues for extended six-month term until September 30, 2021.

Project utilizes OpGen’s Acuitas® AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas Lighthouse® Software within digital health and precision medicine platform at multiple healthcare institutions.

OpGen Inc. represents 38.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $87.60 million with the latest information. OPGN stock price has been found in the range of $2.14 to $2.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.21M shares, OPGN reached a trading volume of 1477837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OpGen Inc. [OPGN]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for OpGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $1 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2018, representing the official price target for OpGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on OPGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OpGen Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Trading performance analysis for OPGN stock

OpGen Inc. [OPGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.82. With this latest performance, OPGN shares dropped by -20.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.08 for OpGen Inc. [OPGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.62, while it was recorded at 2.30 for the last single week of trading, and 2.30 for the last 200 days.

OpGen Inc. [OPGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OpGen Inc. [OPGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -510.02 and a Gross Margin at +8.68. OpGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -621.93.

Return on Total Capital for OPGN is now -83.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -205.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OpGen Inc. [OPGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.82. Additionally, OPGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OpGen Inc. [OPGN] managed to generate an average of -$238,280 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.OpGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

OpGen Inc. [OPGN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OpGen Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPGN.

An analysis of insider ownership at OpGen Inc. [OPGN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.70% of OPGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 231,325, which is approximately 56.998% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 77,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in OPGN stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $91000.0 in OPGN stock with ownership of nearly 15.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OpGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ:OPGN] by around 176,060 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 153,361 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 212,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 542,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPGN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,907 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 104,910 shares during the same period.