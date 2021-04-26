Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] is 196.87% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ: NAKD] gained 4.78% on the last trading session, reaching $0.57 price per share at the time. The company report on April 23, 2021 that Naked Brand Group Announces Preliminary Results of Extraordinary General Meeting.

Shareholders Vote for Approval of Proposed Transaction to Divest Bendon Brick-and-Mortar Operations.

Resolution Approval Now Positions Naked to Execute on Digital Transformation Strategy to Become an E-commerce Leader in the Intimate Apparel Market with $270 Million of Cash and No Debt.

Naked Brand Group Limited represents 641.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $365.64 million with the latest information. NAKD stock price has been found in the range of $0.563 to $0.639.

If compared to the average trading volume of 170.58M shares, NAKD reached a trading volume of 115769808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naked Brand Group Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.18.

Trading performance analysis for NAKD stock

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.30. With this latest performance, NAKD shares dropped by -25.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 634.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.53 for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8758, while it was recorded at 0.5470 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4651 for the last 200 days.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.03 and a Gross Margin at +25.78. Naked Brand Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.30.

Return on Total Capital for NAKD is now -25.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -260.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,209.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.74. Additionally, NAKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] managed to generate an average of -$61,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Naked Brand Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.30% of NAKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAKD stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 493,067, which is approximately -7.491% of the company’s market cap and around 21.20% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 153,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88000.0 in NAKD stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $57000.0 in NAKD stock with ownership of nearly 55.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ:NAKD] by around 427,583 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,098,673 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 437,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,088,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAKD stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 358,551 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,058,746 shares during the same period.