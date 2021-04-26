Morgan Stanley [MS] moved up 3.40: Why It’s Important

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] surged by $2.66 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $81.30 during the day while it closed the day at $80.95. The company report on April 20, 2021 that XRI is Preferred Water Service Provider for University Lands’ Southern Midland Basin.

Morgan Stanley stock has also gained 3.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MS stock has inclined by 9.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 60.68% and gained 18.12% year-on date.

The market cap for MS stock reached $146.44 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.51M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 12005507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $91.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 58.40.

MS stock trade performance evaluation

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.00. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.30 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.61, while it was recorded at 79.16 for the last single week of trading, and 63.01 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.72. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.08.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.40. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 212.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $161,706 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 4.28%.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $134,604 million, or 65.90% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 126,532,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.24 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.18 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -4.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 790 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 117,645,623 shares. Additionally, 616 investors decreased positions by around 139,955,297 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 1,405,197,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,662,798,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 273 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,669,361 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 31,947,433 shares during the same period.