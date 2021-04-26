Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] moved down -5.38: Why It’s Important

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] closed the trading session at $1.76 on 04/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.71, while the highest price level was $1.87. The company report on April 21, 2021 that Meten EdtechX to Report Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 am ET on April 26, 2021.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), one of the leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service providers in China, announced that it will report its fiscal year 2020 financial results on Monday, April 26, 2021, before the open of U.S. markets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.00 percent and weekly performance of -11.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, METX reached to a volume of 3967185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.11. With this latest performance, METX shares dropped by -21.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.00 for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3696, while it was recorded at 1.8160 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6930 for the last 200 days.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

There are presently around $2 million, or 12.30% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: AMUNDI PIONEER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 520,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 70.64% of the total institutional ownership; BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.88 million in METX stocks shares; and POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., currently with $0.21 million in METX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 1,044,340 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 4,755 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 317,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,366,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 769,891 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 3,677 shares during the same period.