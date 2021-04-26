Meridian Bancorp Inc. [EBSB] Revenue clocked in at $252.10 million, up 47.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Meridian Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: EBSB] gained 23.01% or 4.1 points to close at $21.92 with a heavy trading volume of 4703613 shares. The company report on April 24, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates EBSB, CBAN, ORBC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Independent Bank Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Meridian Bancorp stockholders will receive 0.2750 of a share of Independent Bank common stock for each share of Meridian Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Meridian Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

It opened the trading session at $20.05, the shares rose to $22.85 and dropped to $20.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EBSB points out that the company has recorded 84.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -130.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 210.83K shares, EBSB reached to a volume of 4703613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meridian Bancorp Inc. [EBSB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBSB shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBSB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Meridian Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Meridian Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18.50 to $20, while Piper Jaffray kept a Overweight rating on EBSB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meridian Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBSB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBSB in the course of the last twelve months was 37.07.

Trading performance analysis for EBSB stock

Meridian Bancorp Inc. [EBSB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.29. With this latest performance, EBSB shares gained by 21.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBSB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.31 for Meridian Bancorp Inc. [EBSB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.12, while it was recorded at 18.74 for the last single week of trading, and 14.26 for the last 200 days.

Meridian Bancorp Inc. [EBSB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meridian Bancorp Inc. [EBSB] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.12. Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.45.

Return on Total Capital for EBSB is now 5.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meridian Bancorp Inc. [EBSB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.38. Additionally, EBSB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meridian Bancorp Inc. [EBSB] managed to generate an average of $136,090 per employee.

Meridian Bancorp Inc. [EBSB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Meridian Bancorp Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBSB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meridian Bancorp Inc. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meridian Bancorp Inc. [EBSB]

There are presently around $762 million, or 67.60% of EBSB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBSB stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 7,732,899, which is approximately -0.166% of the company’s market cap and around 9.85% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,900,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.5 million in EBSB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $63.73 million in EBSB stock with ownership of nearly -1.395% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meridian Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Meridian Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:EBSB] by around 1,476,281 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 1,496,433 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 31,802,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,775,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBSB stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 325,146 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 311,210 shares during the same period.