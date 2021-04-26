Market cap of Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] reaches 6.56B – now what?

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] surged by $1.6 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $18.87 during the day while it closed the day at $18.17. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Skillz Outlook Outperforms Analysts’ Expectations for First Quarter 2021 and Sets Date for Earnings Call.

Strong Player Growth Drives Record Revenue.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to players worldwide, released its outlook for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021. The Company also announced that it will release its fiscal first quarter financial results on May 4, 2021 after the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Skillz Inc. stock has also gained 20.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SKLZ stock has declined by -35.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 44.21% and lost -9.15% year-on date.

The market cap for SKLZ stock reached $6.56 billion, with 294.55 million shares outstanding and 149.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.22M shares, SKLZ reached a trading volume of 66306000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKLZ shares is $28.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on SKLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

SKLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.25. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares dropped by -9.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.21% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.41 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.78, while it was recorded at 15.63 for the last single week of trading, and 18.24 for the last 200 days.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,801 million, or 49.00% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC with ownership of 23,284,403, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES XI, LLC, holding 23,284,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $423.08 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $389.44 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

96 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 138,448,193 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 24,189,626 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 8,507,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,129,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 108,195,680 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 18,264,972 shares during the same period.