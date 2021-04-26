Market cap of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] reaches 329.88M – now what?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] jumped around 0.97 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.25 at the close of the session, up 18.37%. The company report on April 25, 2021 that Final Deadline Approaching on April 27, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Deadline.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) (“AgEagle”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired AgEagle securities between September 3, 2019 and February 18, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired AgEagle securities during the Class Period may, no later than April 27, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stock is now 4.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UAVS Stock saw the intraday high of $6.40 and lowest of $5.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.68, which means current price is +38.89% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.67M shares, UAVS reached a trading volume of 10991747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 253.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

How has UAVS stock performed recently?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.50. With this latest performance, UAVS shares dropped by -2.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 172.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 785.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.22 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.68, while it was recorded at 5.49 for the last single week of trading, and 5.13 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -383.64 and a Gross Margin at +31.12. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -383.73.

Return on Total Capital for UAVS is now -31.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.38. Additionally, UAVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] managed to generate an average of -$493,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

Insider trade positions for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

There are presently around $36 million, or 9.40% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 2,313,716, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 833,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.21 million in UAVS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.77 million in UAVS stock with ownership of nearly -7.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS] by around 4,174,003 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 450,230 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,197,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,822,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAVS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,865,014 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 253,679 shares during the same period.