Market Analysts see Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] gaining to $14.50. Time to buy?

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MOTS] traded at a high on 04/23/21, posting a 15.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.14. The company report on April 6, 2021 that Motus GI Submits 510(k) Application to FDA for the Pure-Vu System for Upper GI Endoscopy.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) (“Motus GI” or the “Company”), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced it has submitted a 510(k) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for a version of the Pure-Vu® System that is compatible with gastroscopes used during upper gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy procedures to remove blood, blood clots and debris in order to provide a clear field-of-view for the endoscopist. The device is designed to integrate with therapeutic gastroscopes to enable safe and rapid cleansing during the procedure, while preserving established procedural workflow and techniques.

“We are excited to announce the filing of the 510(k) with the FDA for our new Pure-Vu System compatible with gastroscopes used during upper GI endoscopies. Our potential entry into the upper GI market is a natural next step in our growth strategy for the Pure-Vu System. If approved, this product will expand our total addressable market, and we see potential synergies for our commercial team as we intend to target the same population of GI physicians,” stated Tim Moran, Chief Executive Officer of Motus GI. “Launching a version of Pure-Vu designed for use during upper GI endoscopy is the result of collaboration between our R&D team working directly with key physicians using the Pure-Vu System who saw the potential for leveraging our technology for another significant unmet need in the GI space.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4117331 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Motus GI Holdings Inc. stands at 10.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.52%.

The market cap for MOTS stock reached $46.30 million, with 40.38 million shares outstanding and 26.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, MOTS reached a trading volume of 4117331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2018, representing the official price target for Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Motus GI Holdings Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 472.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

How has MOTS stock performed recently?

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.12. With this latest performance, MOTS shares dropped by -10.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.99 for Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3858, while it was recorded at 0.9950 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1448 for the last 200 days.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -18780.61 and a Gross Margin at -1051.02. Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19650.00.

Return on Total Capital for MOTS is now -78.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -124.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.63. Additionally, MOTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] managed to generate an average of -$802,375 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOTS.

Insider trade positions for Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]

There are presently around $12 million, or 21.70% of MOTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOTS stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,210,542, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, holding 3,806,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.34 million in MOTS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.58 million in MOTS stock with ownership of nearly 4369.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Motus GI Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Motus GI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MOTS] by around 558,120 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 2,688,250 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,165,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,412,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOTS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,888 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 108,613 shares during the same period.