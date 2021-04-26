Market Analysts see BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [NASDAQ: BJRI] traded at a low on 04/23/21, posting a -5.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $57.00. The company report on April 23, 2021 that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) reported financial results for its 2021 first quarter that ended Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Compared to First Quarter 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1354635 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. stands at 5.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.93%.

The market cap for BJRI stock reached $1.40 billion, with 22.32 million shares outstanding and 21.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 307.54K shares, BJRI reached a trading volume of 1354635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BJRI shares is $60.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BJRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $27 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $44, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on BJRI stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BJRI shares from 40 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for BJRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for BJRI in the course of the last twelve months was 59.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has BJRI stock performed recently?

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.88. With this latest performance, BJRI shares gained by 5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 247.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.92 for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.64, while it was recorded at 59.07 for the last single week of trading, and 39.38 for the last 200 days.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.17 and a Gross Margin at -2.15. BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.44.

Return on Total Capital for BJRI is now -7.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 207.80. Additionally, BJRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 195.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI] managed to generate an average of -$3,365 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. posted -0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 49.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. go to 5.95%.

Insider trade positions for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI]

There are presently around $1,287 million, or 99.50% of BJRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BJRI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 3,822,420, which is approximately -0.454% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,434,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.75 million in BJRI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $125.39 million in BJRI stock with ownership of nearly 2.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BJ’s Restaurants Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [NASDAQ:BJRI] by around 2,616,476 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 1,776,636 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 18,191,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,585,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BJRI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 595,384 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 439,539 shares during the same period.