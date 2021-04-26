Market Analysts see ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT] gaining to $42. Time to buy?

ADC Therapeutics SA [NYSE: ADCT] plunged by -$1.15 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $27.00 during the day while it closed the day at $23.25. The company report on April 23, 2021 that ADC Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of ZYNLONTA™ (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) in Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma.

First and only CD19-targeted antibody drug conjugate (ADC) as a single-agent treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

ZYNLONTA addresses an unmet need across a broad population of third-line (3L)+ r/r patients, including patients with DLBCL not otherwise specified, DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma and high-grade B-cell lymphoma.

ADC Therapeutics SA stock has also loss -0.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADCT stock has declined by -30.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.96% and lost -27.37% year-on date.

The market cap for ADCT stock reached $1.87 billion, with 76.73 million shares outstanding and 39.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 351.69K shares, ADCT reached a trading volume of 1840560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT]:

Stifel have made an estimate for ADC Therapeutics SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for ADC Therapeutics SA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADC Therapeutics SA is set at 2.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.45.

ADCT stock trade performance evaluation

ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, ADCT shares dropped by -7.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.96% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.66 for ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.32, while it was recorded at 23.28 for the last single week of trading, and 33.91 for the last 200 days.

ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ADCT is now -77.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.30. Additionally, ADCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT] managed to generate an average of -$1,184,087 per employee.ADC Therapeutics SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADC Therapeutics SA go to 6.40%.

ADC Therapeutics SA [ADCT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $748 million, or 41.50% of ADCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADCT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,761,585, which is approximately 1.173% of the company’s market cap and around 48.05% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 6,758,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.14 million in ADCT stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $69.45 million in ADCT stock with ownership of nearly 43.03% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADC Therapeutics SA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in ADC Therapeutics SA [NYSE:ADCT] by around 7,445,866 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 3,458,273 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 21,248,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,152,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADCT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,876,613 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,189,298 shares during the same period.