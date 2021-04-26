Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] Stock trading around $4.96 per share: What’s Next?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.96 at the close of the session, down -0.60%. The company report on April 20, 2021 that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: US$ 400 million raised to finance SMEs.

We inform the capital market players that in March 2021, Itaú Unibanco raised US$400 million with the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) in the international market (1).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The bank’s intends to expand its credit lines to SMEs, with particular focus on economically vulnerable regions such as Brazil’s north and northeast and companies majority controlled or led by women.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock is now -18.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ITUB Stock saw the intraday high of $5.075 and lowest of $4.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.33, which means current price is +15.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 42.46M shares, ITUB reached a trading volume of 26457540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $6.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.49.

How has ITUB stock performed recently?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, ITUB shares gained by 3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.60 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.86, while it was recorded at 4.93 for the last single week of trading, and 4.98 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.84.

Return on Total Capital for ITUB is now 1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.06. Additionally, ITUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] managed to generate an average of $195,813 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 1.50%.

Insider trade positions for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

There are presently around $5,283 million, or 24.60% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: HARDING LOEVNER LP with ownership of 199,537,228, which is approximately -0.945% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 151,494,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $751.41 million in ITUB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $270.15 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 4.231% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 195,870,785 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 154,360,410 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 714,973,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,065,204,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 88,790,652 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 11,204,644 shares during the same period.