For SunOpta Inc. [STKL], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

SunOpta Inc. [NASDAQ: STKL] closed the trading session at $13.30 on 04/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.21, while the highest price level was $13.87. The company report on April 16, 2021 that SunOpta Announces Acquisition of Plant-Based Brands Dream and WestSoy.

Brands to Complement Innovation Initiatives and Co-Manufacturing Business.

SunOpta Inc. (“SunOpta” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a leading healthy food and beverage company focused on plant-based foods and beverages and fruit-based foods and beverages, announced the acquisition of the Dream® and WestSoy® plant-based beverage brands from The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.97 percent and weekly performance of -9.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 72.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, STKL reached to a volume of 1394966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SunOpta Inc. [STKL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STKL shares is $20.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STKL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for SunOpta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for SunOpta Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunOpta Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for STKL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for STKL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

STKL stock trade performance evaluation

SunOpta Inc. [STKL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.89. With this latest performance, STKL shares dropped by -3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 398.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STKL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.30 for SunOpta Inc. [STKL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.76, while it was recorded at 13.87 for the last single week of trading, and 10.27 for the last 200 days.

SunOpta Inc. [STKL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunOpta Inc. [STKL] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.08 and a Gross Margin at +13.20. SunOpta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.99.

Return on Total Capital for STKL is now 2.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunOpta Inc. [STKL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.16. Additionally, STKL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SunOpta Inc. [STKL] managed to generate an average of -$43,726 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.SunOpta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SunOpta Inc. [STKL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SunOpta Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STKL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunOpta Inc. go to 30.00%.

SunOpta Inc. [STKL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $786 million, or 62.50% of STKL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STKL stocks are: ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 9,829,298, which is approximately 0.049% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 8,092,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.63 million in STKL stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $69.57 million in STKL stock with ownership of nearly -12.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunOpta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in SunOpta Inc. [NASDAQ:STKL] by around 7,665,505 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 9,418,256 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 42,038,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,122,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STKL stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,279,677 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 735,417 shares during the same period.