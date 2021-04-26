Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell -4.37% so far this year. What now?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] gained 1.67% or 0.23 points to close at $14.01 with a heavy trading volume of 12140769 shares. The company report on April 22, 2021 that “75 And More for 55 and Less”: Fisker Calls for Changes in EV Incentives.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (Fisker) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – marked World Earth Day with a call to action regarding federally funded clean vehicle incentives: a new program termed “75 And More For 55 And Less,” which encourages adoption of clean energy mobility powered by sophisticated automotive technology developed in America for use around the world.

It opened the trading session at $13.66, the shares rose to $14.37 and dropped to $13.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FSR points out that the company has recorded 14.18% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -61.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 20.01M shares, FSR reached to a volume of 12140769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 1.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

Trading performance analysis for FSR stock

Fisker Inc. [FSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.70. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -20.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.28 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.81, while it was recorded at 13.65 for the last single week of trading, and 15.56 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.25. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$541,000 per employee.Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 75.70 and a Current Ratio set at 75.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fisker Inc. [FSR]

There are presently around $853 million, or 39.40% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 12,946,324, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,553,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.86 million in FSR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $85.84 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 55,723,446 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 8,140,642 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 2,963,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,900,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,899,642 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 7,540,830 shares during the same period.