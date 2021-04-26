EDAP TMS S.A. [EDAP] Revenue clocked in at $50.10 million, up 42.36% YTD: What’s Next?

EDAP TMS S.A. [NASDAQ: EDAP] plunged by -$1.09 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.63 during the day while it closed the day at $7.36. The company report on April 23, 2021 that EDAP Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering.

LYON, France, April 23, 2021 — EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP), a global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, announced that the price of its offering of American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) has been set at $6.75 per ADS and that the number of offered ADSs is 4,150,000 for an amount of approximately $28 million. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on April 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Piper Sandler is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. B. Riley Securities and Lake Street Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

EDAP TMS S.A. stock has also loss -18.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EDAP stock has declined by -8.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 54.95% and gained 42.36% year-on date.

The market cap for EDAP stock reached $246.71 million, with 29.16 million shares outstanding and 12.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 295.81K shares, EDAP reached a trading volume of 1662659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EDAP TMS S.A. [EDAP]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for EDAP TMS S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital dropped their target price from $6 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2014, representing the official price target for EDAP TMS S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on EDAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EDAP TMS S.A. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

EDAP stock trade performance evaluation

EDAP TMS S.A. [EDAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.94. With this latest performance, EDAP shares dropped by -2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 239.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.10 for EDAP TMS S.A. [EDAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.73, while it was recorded at 8.22 for the last single week of trading, and 5.67 for the last 200 days.

EDAP TMS S.A. [EDAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EDAP TMS S.A. [EDAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.98 and a Gross Margin at +44.11. EDAP TMS S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.09.

Return on Total Capital for EDAP is now -1.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EDAP TMS S.A. [EDAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.34. Additionally, EDAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EDAP TMS S.A. [EDAP] managed to generate an average of -$8,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.EDAP TMS S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EDAP TMS S.A. [EDAP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EDAP TMS S.A. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDAP TMS S.A. go to 3.00%.

EDAP TMS S.A. [EDAP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33 million, or 18.10% of EDAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDAP stocks are: ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 826,143, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; BRUCE & CO., INC., holding 825,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.08 million in EDAP stocks shares; and OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $4.84 million in EDAP stock with ownership of nearly -36.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in EDAP TMS S.A. [NASDAQ:EDAP] by around 718,080 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 470,135 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,305,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,493,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDAP stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 627,677 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 46,769 shares during the same period.