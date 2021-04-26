Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] fell -18.36% so far this year. What now?

Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] jumped around 0.44 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.45 at the close of the session, up 4.40%. The company report on April 25, 2021 that Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Important Deadline Reminder for Credit Suisse Group AG Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) (“Credit Suisse”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Credit Suisse American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between October 29, 2020 and March 31, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Credit Suisse ADRsduring the Class Period may, no later than June 15, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail atinfo@ktmc.com; orclick https://www.ktmc.com/credit-suisse-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=credit_suisse.

Credit Suisse Group AG stock is now -18.36% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CS Stock saw the intraday high of $10.465 and lowest of $9.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.95, which means current price is +5.88% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.83M shares, CS reached a trading volume of 19593152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CS shares is $9.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CS stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Credit Suisse Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Group AG is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 181.02.

How has CS stock performed recently?

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.69. With this latest performance, CS shares dropped by -18.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.29 for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.57, while it was recorded at 10.37 for the last single week of trading, and 11.86 for the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.72. Credit Suisse Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.81.

Return on Total Capital for CS is now 1.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 646.16. Additionally, CS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 328.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] managed to generate an average of $54,726 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Credit Suisse Group AG go to 5.50%.

Insider trade positions for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]

There are presently around $501 million, or 2.10% of CS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CS stocks are: EARNEST PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 5,423,944, which is approximately 2.901% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 3,501,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.59 million in CS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $35.04 million in CS stock with ownership of nearly 25.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE:CS] by around 6,110,674 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 10,369,800 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 31,415,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,896,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CS stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,016,298 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,843,818 shares during the same period.