Citigroup Inc. [C] is 15.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] gained 2.25% on the last trading session, reaching $71.38 price per share at the time. The company report on April 21, 2021 that Citi Taps Mastercard Send™ to Expand Payment Exchange Capabilities for Clients in the U.S.

Integration of Mastercard Send™ provides the ability to transfer funds to debit and prepaid card accounts.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

As the demand for quick, secure, and easy digital payments solutions continues to grow, Citi’s Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) announced that it has expanded payment options for Citi® Payment Exchange institutional clients through the integration of Mastercard Send™. Citi’s corporate and public sector clients in the United States can now leverage Mastercard Send to send funds directly to a consumer debit or prepaid card account. Citi is the largest global treasury bank to implement Mastercard Send.

Citigroup Inc. represents 2.08 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $145.67 billion with the latest information. C stock price has been found in the range of $69.51 to $71.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.26M shares, C reached a trading volume of 18878096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $85.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $70, while Berenberg kept a Hold rating on C stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 473.48.

Trading performance analysis for C stock

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.93 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.58, while it was recorded at 70.75 for the last single week of trading, and 57.06 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 2.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.61. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $52,352 per employee.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citigroup Inc. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 78.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 10.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $113,159 million, or 77.70% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 168,301,533, which is approximately -0.821% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,739,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.12 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.33 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -0.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

841 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 142,487,109 shares. Additionally, 768 investors decreased positions by around 108,505,828 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 1,334,310,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,585,303,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 275 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,146,704 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 7,984,347 shares during the same period.