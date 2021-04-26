Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] is 105.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE: CCIV] traded at a high on 04/23/21, posting a 4.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.55. The company report on April 24, 2021 that EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Churchill Capital Corp IV.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – April 23, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Churchill Capital Corp IV (“Churchill Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CCIV) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13232791 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Churchill Capital Corp IV stands at 8.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.76%.

The market cap for CCIV stock reached $5.09 billion, with 258.75 million shares outstanding and 155.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 41.95M shares, CCIV reached a trading volume of 13232791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp IV is set at 1.74 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has CCIV stock performed recently?

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.28. With this latest performance, CCIV shares dropped by -8.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.73% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.10 for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.04, while it was recorded at 19.62 for the last single week of trading.

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Churchill Capital Corp IV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Insider trade positions for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]

136 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE:CCIV] by around 79,194,216 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 22,837,017 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 12,843,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,874,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCIV stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,729,056 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 7,783,178 shares during the same period.