Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] Is Currently -0.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRM] traded at a low on 04/23/21, posting a -0.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.48. The company report on April 19, 2021 that Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor”, or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, announces that it entered, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, into an agreement to acquire a 2015 Chinese-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier from an unaffiliated third-party for a purchase price of $23.5 million.

The vessel will be delivered to the Company with a time charter contract attached with a reputable charterer, at a daily gross charter rate equal to 114% of the Baltic Panamax Index, and with an estimated remaining term of about 17 to 21 months.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 88589792 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Castor Maritime Inc. stands at 9.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.90%.

The market cap for CTRM stock reached $433.41 million, with 899.56 million shares outstanding and 706.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 158.72M shares, CTRM reached a trading volume of 88589792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castor Maritime Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21.

How has CTRM stock performed recently?

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.78. With this latest performance, CTRM shares dropped by -37.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 221.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.41 for Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8471, while it was recorded at 0.4767 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3844 for the last 200 days.

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.62 and a Gross Margin at +20.42. Castor Maritime Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.04.

Return on Total Capital for CTRM is now 0.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.72. Additionally, CTRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] managed to generate an average of -$1,753,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

Insider trade positions for Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]

There are presently around $7 million, or 3.87% of CTRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRM stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 4,940,217, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.59% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 4,086,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 million in CTRM stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.37 million in CTRM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

21 institutional holders increased their position in Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRM] by around 13,825,539 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,560,739 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,002,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,383,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRM stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,819,513 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 157,598 shares during the same period.