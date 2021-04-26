BofA Securities slashes price target on Schlumberger Limited [SLB] – find out why.

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.82% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.21%. The company report on April 23, 2021 that Schlumberger Announces First-Quarter 2021 Results.

Worldwide revenue was $5.2 billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

International revenue was $4.2 billion and North America revenue was $972 million.

Over the last 12 months, SLB stock rose by 55.63%. The one-year Schlumberger Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.71. The average equity rating for SLB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.31 billion, with 1.39 billion shares outstanding and 1.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.76M shares, SLB stock reached a trading volume of 12876679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Schlumberger Limited [SLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $29.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $32, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on SLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 49.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, SLB shares dropped by -6.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.93 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.50, while it was recorded at 25.69 for the last single week of trading, and 21.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Schlumberger Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.07 and a Gross Margin at +9.08. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.57.

Return on Total Capital for SLB is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.26. Additionally, SLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] managed to generate an average of -$122,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SLB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Schlumberger Limited posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 41.84%.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,105 million, or 77.50% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,343,090, which is approximately 2.085% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,009,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.08 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly 6.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 442 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 105,031,840 shares. Additionally, 579 investors decreased positions by around 86,005,255 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 863,202,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,054,239,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,836,385 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 15,069,926 shares during the same period.