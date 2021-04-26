Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Is Currently 3.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] price surged by 3.36 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Bionano Genomics Announces Publication of New Approach to Study DNA Replication Using Optical Genome Mapping With Saphyr, Potentially Supporting Development of Cancer Drugs Targeting Replication Pathways.

Publication on novel Saphyr-based method to analyze DNA replication in human genomes could enable new level of cancer research and drug discovery, exemplifies the importance of optical genome mapping in large research market.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), announced the publication of a study that analyzed the mechanisms of DNA replication, a fundamental process of cell growth implicated in cancer that was previously hard to study in human genomes. The study, led by Dr. Nicholas Rhind from the University of Massachusetts Medical School with an international team of scientists from France, Canada and the USA, described a method combining optical genome mapping (OGM) with Bionano’s Saphyr® system with a labeling method developed by the scientists. The Saphyr-based method was capable of determining the timing, speed and origin of DNA replication in human cells at a coverage level that is thousands of times higher than what earlier methods such as nanopore sequencing allowed. The breakthrough quality and quantity of single molecule data generated by Saphyr in this study illustrates the importance of novel technologies such as OGM in driving a wave of big biology and innovation in genomics.

A sum of 26189474 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 33.05M shares. Bionano Genomics Inc. shares reached a high of $6.415 and dropped to a low of $5.815 until finishing in the latest session at $6.16.

Guru’s Opinion on Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 195.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

BNGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.83. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -17.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1066.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1660.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.27 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.73, while it was recorded at 5.74 for the last single week of trading, and 3.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bionano Genomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -435.74 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -483.43.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -98.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -149.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -212.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.54. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$279,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

BNGO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNGO.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $77 million, or 4.60% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,132,899, which is approximately 28.144% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 2,100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.94 million in BNGO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $5.82 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 53.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 5,154,399 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,278,671 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 6,062,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,495,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,097,688 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,119,169 shares during the same period.