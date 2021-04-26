Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] is -2.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] price plunged by -0.89 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on April 19, 2021 that Kibali Makes Strong Start to 2021, Continues to Reduce Carbon Footprint.

All amounts expressed in US dollars.

(NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) – The Barrick Gold operated Kibali mine in the DRC produced 191,612 ounces of gold1 in the first quarter of 2021, keeping it on plan and on track to achieve its full year target, Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow told a media briefing here.

A sum of 11596023 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.93M shares. Barrick Gold Corporation shares reached a high of $22.6259 and dropped to a low of $22.15 until finishing in the latest session at $22.21.

The one-year GOLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.17. The average equity rating for GOLD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $29.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $28, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on GOLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

GOLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, GOLD shares gained by 10.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.40 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.65, while it was recorded at 22.37 for the last single week of trading, and 24.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Barrick Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.31 and a Gross Margin at +37.36. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.56.

Return on Total Capital for GOLD is now 12.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.09. Additionally, GOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

GOLD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Barrick Gold Corporation posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to 23.70%.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,388 million, or 72.10% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 84,311,925, which is approximately 5.792% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 68,784,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, currently with $1.19 billion in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly 14.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 367 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 78,054,910 shares. Additionally, 331 investors decreased positions by around 155,071,229 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 774,902,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,008,028,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,178,965 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 36,607,220 shares during the same period.