Barclays lifts Transocean Ltd. [RIG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] slipped around -0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.14 at the close of the session, down -2.18%. The company report on April 24, 2021 that Transocean Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced that it will report earnings for the first quarter of 2021, after markets close on Monday, May 3, 2021.

The company will conduct a teleconference to discuss the results starting at 9 a.m. EDT, 3 p.m. CEST, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Individuals who wish to participate should dial +1 334-323-0501 and refer to conference code 4181646 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Transocean Ltd. stock is now 35.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RIG Stock saw the intraday high of $3.32 and lowest of $3.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.81, which means current price is +39.56% above from all time high which was touched on 03/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 25.01M shares, RIG reached a trading volume of 14389172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIG shares is $2.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $2.50 to $1.15. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on RIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 14.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has RIG stock performed recently?

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.19. With this latest performance, RIG shares dropped by -4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 285.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 214.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.64 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.62, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading, and 2.27 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.96 and a Gross Margin at +11.77. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.99.

Return on Total Capital for RIG is now 0.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.24. Additionally, RIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] managed to generate an average of -$105,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Transocean Ltd. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Transocean Ltd. go to 4.80%.

Insider trade positions for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]

There are presently around $945 million, or 50.20% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,618,830, which is approximately 24.83% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 48,543,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.43 million in RIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $136.3 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly 8.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 42,802,902 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 35,072,642 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 223,083,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,959,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,101,796 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 11,591,553 shares during the same period.