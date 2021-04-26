B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Geron Corporation [GERN] – find out why.

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] traded at a low on 04/23/21, posting a -4.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.43. The company report on April 23, 2021 that Geron Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) reported that it has granted non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 220,000 shares of Geron common stock as inducements to newly hired employees in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.

The stock options were granted on April 21, 2021 at an exercise price of $1.48 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Geron common stock on the date of grant. The stock options have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 12.5% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the six-month anniversary of commencement of employment and the remaining shares vesting over the following 42 months in equal installments of whole shares, subject to continued employment with Geron through the applicable vesting dates. The options were granted as material inducements to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreements covering the grants and Geron’s 2018 Inducement Award Plan, which was adopted December 14, 2018 and provides for the granting of stock options to new employees.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1628867 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Geron Corporation stands at 6.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.22%.

The market cap for GERN stock reached $474.60 million, with 319.16 million shares outstanding and 296.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, GERN reached a trading volume of 1628867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Geron Corporation [GERN]?

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Geron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Geron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on GERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corporation is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1582.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

How has GERN stock performed recently?

Geron Corporation [GERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, GERN shares dropped by -7.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.81 for Geron Corporation [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6938, while it was recorded at 1.4400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7847 for the last 200 days.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corporation [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -30400.40. Geron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29888.14.

Return on Total Capital for GERN is now -40.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Geron Corporation [GERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.09. Additionally, GERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Geron Corporation [GERN] managed to generate an average of -$1,374,855 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Geron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings analysis for Geron Corporation [GERN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Geron Corporation posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Geron Corporation [GERN]

There are presently around $251 million, or 55.80% of GERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 30,126,299, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,024,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.79 million in GERN stocks shares; and ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $27.08 million in GERN stock with ownership of nearly -1.512% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Geron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN] by around 11,767,308 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 8,834,296 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 154,797,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,398,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GERN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,016,112 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,183,138 shares during the same period.