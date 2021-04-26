Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] fell -27.41% so far this year. What now?

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE: AHT] loss -2.08% or -0.04 points to close at $1.88 with a heavy trading volume of 12556273 shares. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Ashford Trust Sets First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) (“Ashford Trust” or the “Company”) announced details for the release of its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Ashford Trust plans to issue its earnings release for the first quarter after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, May 12, 2021, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13717718.

It opened the trading session at $1.92, the shares rose to $1.97 and dropped to $1.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AHT points out that the company has recorded 15.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -48.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.26M shares, AHT reached to a volume of 12556273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $2 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock. On June 17, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AHT shares from 7 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for AHT stock

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, AHT shares dropped by -35.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.97 for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9664, while it was recorded at 2.0020 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9590 for the last 200 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.96 and a Gross Margin at -66.02. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.11.

Return on Total Capital for AHT is now -8.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.49. Additionally, AHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 101.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. posted -9.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]

There are presently around $29 million, or 14.80% of AHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHT stocks are: THORNTREE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 2,379,303, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,331,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.38 million in AHT stocks shares; and DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $2.82 million in AHT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE:AHT] by around 12,767,944 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 959,626 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,653,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,381,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,520,922 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 146,214 shares during the same period.