SEI Investments Company [SEIC] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $70.50

SEI Investments Company [NASDAQ: SEIC] plunged by -$6.93 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $62.15 during the day while it closed the day at $56.08. The company report on April 22, 2021 that SEI Reports First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) announced financial results for the first-quarter 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.89 in first-quarter 2021 compared to $0.72 in first-quarter 2020.

Consolidated Overview.

SEI Investments Company stock has also loss -10.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SEIC stock has declined by -6.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.18% and lost -2.42% year-on date.

The market cap for SEIC stock reached $8.00 billion, with 144.08 million shares outstanding and 120.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 474.59K shares, SEIC reached a trading volume of 2139841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SEI Investments Company [SEIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEIC shares is $69.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for SEI Investments Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for SEI Investments Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on SEIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SEI Investments Company is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEIC in the course of the last twelve months was 24.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

SEIC stock trade performance evaluation

SEI Investments Company [SEIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.69. With this latest performance, SEIC shares dropped by -4.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.71 for SEI Investments Company [SEIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.90, while it was recorded at 61.48 for the last single week of trading, and 55.82 for the last 200 days.

SEI Investments Company [SEIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SEI Investments Company [SEIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.52 and a Gross Margin at +82.51. SEI Investments Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.57.

Return on Total Capital for SEIC is now 25.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SEI Investments Company [SEIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.45. Additionally, SEIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SEI Investments Company [SEIC] managed to generate an average of $112,158 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.SEI Investments Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SEI Investments Company [SEIC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SEI Investments Company posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEI Investments Company go to 12.00%.

SEI Investments Company [SEIC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,496 million, or 69.80% of SEIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEIC stocks are: LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P with ownership of 14,868,214, which is approximately -5.516% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,683,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $711.29 million in SEIC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $705.51 million in SEIC stock with ownership of nearly -1.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SEI Investments Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in SEI Investments Company [NASDAQ:SEIC] by around 4,195,660 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 6,991,909 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 86,817,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,005,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEIC stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 588,742 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,026,140 shares during the same period.