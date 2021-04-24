Precipio Inc. [PRPO] Is Currently -8.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Precipio Inc. [NASDAQ: PRPO] loss -8.63% or -0.17 points to close at $1.80 with a heavy trading volume of 1127156 shares. The company report on April 5, 2021 that Precipio Enters Into an At-The -Market (ATM) Financing Arrangement.

Specialty diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO), announces a new “At-The-Market” (ATM) financing arrangement that improves its financing flexibility. As provided in the Company’s prospectus supplement filed on April 2, 2021, Precipio will be able to sell shares from time to time through the ATM offering, up to an aggregate of $20M. The Company anticipates that this will be its primary financing method going forward.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The ATM will be managed by Alliance Global Partners, an investment bank with which Precipio has been working since 2017. This arrangement will be used in an ongoing manner to finance Precipio’s operations and provide the resources the Company needs to fuel its growth, particularly for its new HemeScreen offering for physician offices.

It opened the trading session at $1.97, the shares rose to $1.97 and dropped to $1.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PRPO points out that the company has recorded -22.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -227.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 692.44K shares, PRPO reached to a volume of 1127156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Precipio Inc. [PRPO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precipio Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for PRPO stock

Precipio Inc. [PRPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.16. With this latest performance, PRPO shares dropped by -22.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 207.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.42 for Precipio Inc. [PRPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4681, while it was recorded at 1.8560 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3618 for the last 200 days.

Precipio Inc. [PRPO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precipio Inc. [PRPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -150.13 and a Gross Margin at +18.88. Precipio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -174.41.

Return on Total Capital for PRPO is now -60.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Precipio Inc. [PRPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.55. Additionally, PRPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Precipio Inc. [PRPO] managed to generate an average of -$186,404 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Precipio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Precipio Inc. [PRPO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Precipio Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -182.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Precipio Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Precipio Inc. [PRPO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.40% of PRPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRPO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 389,630, which is approximately 48.85% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 91,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in PRPO stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $0.16 million in PRPO stock with ownership of nearly 20.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precipio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Precipio Inc. [NASDAQ:PRPO] by around 354,406 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 120,557 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 313,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 788,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRPO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 187,411 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 120,557 shares during the same period.