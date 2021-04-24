Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] Stock trading around $13.70 per share: What’s Next?

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.22% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.65%. The company report on March 13, 2021 that S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 22, 2021:.

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – March 22, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, LAC stock rose by 356.67%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.64 billion, with 119.42 million shares outstanding and 91.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.99M shares, LAC stock reached a trading volume of 3055802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.25, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on LAC stock. On October 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LAC shares from 15 to 13.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 1.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.26.

LAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, LAC shares dropped by -10.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 356.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.20 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.61, while it was recorded at 13.87 for the last single week of trading, and 12.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lithium Americas Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for LAC is now -12.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.57. Additionally, LAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] managed to generate an average of -$1,181,049 per employee.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $226 million, or 22.55% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,768,838, which is approximately 51.464% of the company’s market cap and around 17.49% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 1,255,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.2 million in LAC stocks shares; and VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $11.79 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly 238.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithium Americas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 9,385,573 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 357,748 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,765,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,509,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,525,000 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 194,023 shares during the same period.