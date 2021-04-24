For Fortive Corporation [FTV], Analyst sees a rise to $75. What next?

Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV] plunged by -$0.39 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $74.4125 during the day while it closed the day at $73.52. The company report on April 9, 2021 that Fortive Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on its Common Stock and its Preferred Stock.

Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”), payable on June 25, 2021 to common stockholders of record on May 28, 2021. In addition, Fortive announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $12.50 per share of its 5.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A, par value $0.01 per share (the “MCPS”), payable on July 1, 2021 to preferred stockholders of record on June 15, 2021. Pursuant to the Certificate of Designations for the MCPS, all outstanding shares of MCPS will automatically convert into shares of the Common Stock on July 1, 2021 at the applicable conversion rate. Although Fortive expects to pay dividends on a quarterly basis on the Common Stock, any subsequent declaration of dividends, including the amount, the record dates and the payment dates for any such future dividend payments, is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Fortive Corporation stock has also gained 1.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTV stock has inclined by 4.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.58% and gained 3.81% year-on date.

The market cap for FTV stock reached $24.80 billion, with 337.40 million shares outstanding and 322.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, FTV reached a trading volume of 3043001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortive Corporation [FTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTV shares is $76.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fortive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $71 to $78. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Fortive Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on FTV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortive Corporation is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTV in the course of the last twelve months was 19.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

FTV stock trade performance evaluation

Fortive Corporation [FTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, FTV shares gained by 8.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.86 for Fortive Corporation [FTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.58, while it was recorded at 72.94 for the last single week of trading, and 70.35 for the last 200 days.

Fortive Corporation [FTV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortive Corporation [FTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +56.46. Fortive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.34.

Return on Total Capital for FTV is now 4.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortive Corporation [FTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.43. Additionally, FTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortive Corporation [FTV] managed to generate an average of $85,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Fortive Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fortive Corporation [FTV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortive Corporation posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortive Corporation go to 7.05%.

Fortive Corporation [FTV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,090 million, or 96.00% of FTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,651,089, which is approximately 15.047% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 30,616,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in FTV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.93 billion in FTV stock with ownership of nearly -0.225% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortive Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 365 institutional holders increased their position in Fortive Corporation [NYSE:FTV] by around 50,019,146 shares. Additionally, 318 investors decreased positions by around 23,324,335 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 240,721,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,065,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTV stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,729,936 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 7,394,879 shares during the same period.