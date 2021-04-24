Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] moved down -0.98: Why It’s Important

Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE: BDN] closed the trading session at $13.12 on 04/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.0501, while the highest price level was $13.36. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Brandywine Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Results And Narrows 2021 Guidance.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Management Comments.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.16 percent and weekly performance of 0.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, BDN reached to a volume of 3066310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDN shares is $12.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Brandywine Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Brandywine Realty Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brandywine Realty Trust is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDN in the course of the last twelve months was 30.58.

BDN stock trade performance evaluation

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, BDN shares gained by 4.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.38 for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.86, while it was recorded at 13.20 for the last single week of trading, and 11.39 for the last 200 days.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.03 and a Gross Margin at +26.74. Brandywine Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +57.48.

Return on Total Capital for BDN is now 3.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.30. Additionally, BDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] managed to generate an average of $894,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brandywine Realty Trust posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brandywine Realty Trust go to 5.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,365 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,228,195, which is approximately 1.315% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,668,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $336.76 million in BDN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $118.2 million in BDN stock with ownership of nearly 1.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brandywine Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE:BDN] by around 13,567,987 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 19,424,233 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 147,269,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,262,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDN stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,112,836 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,724,439 shares during the same period.