Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] Is Currently 0.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YUMC] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $59.08 during the day while it closed the day at $58.74. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Yum China Announces Disclosure under Hong Kong Stock Exchange Rules in Relation to a Possible Quarterly Dividend.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987, “Yum China” or the “Company”) announced, in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”) which require advance notice of board meetings at which a dividend is expected to be declared, that its board of directors (the “Board”) will consider the declaration and payment of a quarterly dividend (the “Dividend”). If the Board decides to proceed, the declaration will be adopted by Board resolution on or around April 28, 2021 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time) and will be promptly disclosed by the Company.

Yum China Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -1.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YUMC stock has declined by -0.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.32% and gained 2.89% year-on date.

The market cap for YUMC stock reached $24.57 billion, with 420.00 million shares outstanding and 418.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, YUMC reached a trading volume of 3428910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $66.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Yum China Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while CLSA analysts kept a Buy rating on YUMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 40.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.77. With this latest performance, YUMC shares dropped by -2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.39 for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.47, while it was recorded at 59.17 for the last single week of trading, and 56.61 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.54 and a Gross Margin at +15.33. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.49.

Return on Total Capital for YUMC is now 11.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.53. Additionally, YUMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] managed to generate an average of $1,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 56.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Yum China Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yum China Holdings Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 188.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc. go to 9.34%.

There are presently around $20,756 million, or 89.70% of YUMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 41,897,729, which is approximately 1.052% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,938,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.02 billion in YUMC stock with ownership of nearly 3.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum China Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 379 institutional holders increased their position in Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YUMC] by around 47,018,345 shares. Additionally, 279 investors decreased positions by around 28,604,545 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 277,730,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,353,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUMC stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,459,088 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,587,403 shares during the same period.