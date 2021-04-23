why Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $72.58

Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE: OMC] closed the trading session at $80.64 on 04/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $79.52, while the highest price level was $81.04. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Rodgers Townsend marks investment in media offering with Director of Media hire.

Eric Nelson joins DDB/Rodgers Townsend as VP, Director of Media for the St. Louis based agency.

St. Louis based full-service advertising agency Rodgers Townsend is expanding its capabilities as an integrated, holistic agency with the addition of a Director of Media position.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.29 percent and weekly performance of 1.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 57.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, OMC reached to a volume of 3066272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMC shares is $72.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Omnicom Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Omnicom Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omnicom Group Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

OMC stock trade performance evaluation

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, OMC shares gained by 6.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.62 for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.51, while it was recorded at 79.81 for the last single week of trading, and 61.26 for the last 200 days.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.01 and a Gross Margin at +15.75. Omnicom Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.18.

Return on Total Capital for OMC is now 15.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 237.32. Additionally, OMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 226.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] managed to generate an average of $14,749 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Omnicom Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Omnicom Group Inc. posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.92/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omnicom Group Inc. go to 9.80%.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,977 million, or 96.10% of OMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,530,436, which is approximately -0.953% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,639,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in OMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $992.13 million in OMC stock with ownership of nearly 2.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omnicom Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 373 institutional holders increased their position in Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE:OMC] by around 24,932,049 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 29,530,879 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 143,669,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,132,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMC stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,117,298 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,699,985 shares during the same period.