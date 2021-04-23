why Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.48

Cloudera Inc. [NYSE: CLDR] jumped around 0.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.53 at the close of the session, up 1.79%. The company report on April 12, 2021 that Cloudera Collaborates with NVIDIA to Accelerate Data Analytics and AI in the Cloud.

Accelerating Cloudera Data Platform with NVIDIA computing makes AI-fueled business transformation a reality.

Cloudera, (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, announced that Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) will integrate the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark 3.0. Deployed on NVIDIA computing platforms, the software enables enterprises to accelerate data pipelines and push the performance boundaries of data and machine learning (ML) workflows to drive faster AI adoption and deliver better business outcomes, without changing any code. With the release earlier this year of Applied ML Prototypes (AMPs) in CDP and the power of NVIDIA computing, customers like the Internal Revenue Service and the Office for National Statistics UK can not only jumpstart fully packaged ML use cases, but also accelerate data processing and model training at a lower cost across any on-premises, public cloud, or hybrid cloud deployment.

Cloudera Inc. stock is now -9.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLDR Stock saw the intraday high of $12.80 and lowest of $12.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.35, which means current price is +10.88% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, CLDR reached a trading volume of 4033811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLDR shares is $15.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Cloudera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Cloudera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on CLDR stock. On June 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CLDR shares from 16 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudera Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has CLDR stock performed recently?

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.57. With this latest performance, CLDR shares gained by 2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.98 for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.15, while it was recorded at 12.34 for the last single week of trading, and 12.63 for the last 200 days.

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.86 and a Gross Margin at +70.59. Cloudera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.72.

Return on Total Capital for CLDR is now -6.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.25. Additionally, CLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] managed to generate an average of -$59,653 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Cloudera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cloudera Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLDR.

Insider trade positions for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]

There are presently around $2,794 million, or 81.20% of CLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLDR stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 52,327,391, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,879,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $261.62 million in CLDR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $207.06 million in CLDR stock with ownership of nearly 5.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cloudera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudera Inc. [NYSE:CLDR] by around 25,860,080 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 38,621,593 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 158,524,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,006,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLDR stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,020,137 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 29,509,383 shares during the same period.