Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] stock Upgrade by Lake Street analyst, price target now $5

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: WPRT] traded at a high on 04/22/21, posting a 2.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.57. The company report on April 23, 2021 that Westport Fuel Systems to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (“Westport Fuel Systems” or the “Company”) (TSX/ Nasdaq: WPRT) will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021 on Thursday, May 6th, 2021 after market close. Westport Fuel Systems has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, May 7th, 2021 at 10:00 am Eastern Time (7:00 am Pacific Time).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Live Conference Call & Webcast.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3317792 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stands at 8.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.17%.

The market cap for WPRT stock reached $971.36 million, with 147.85 million shares outstanding and 127.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, WPRT reached a trading volume of 3317792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]?

Lake Street have made an estimate for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on WPRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.10.

How has WPRT stock performed recently?

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, WPRT shares dropped by -14.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 240.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 721.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.27 for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.39, while it was recorded at 6.35 for the last single week of trading, and 4.58 for the last 200 days.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.22 and a Gross Margin at +13.19. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.91.

Return on Total Capital for WPRT is now -13.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.35. Additionally, WPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] managed to generate an average of -$7,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.

Earnings analysis for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -120.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]

There are presently around $203 million, or 29.25% of WPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPRT stocks are: PEMBROKE MANAGEMENT, LTD with ownership of 5,638,040, which is approximately 17.557% of the company’s market cap and around 13.51% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 5,384,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.38 million in WPRT stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $26.28 million in WPRT stock with ownership of nearly 382.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:WPRT] by around 9,652,745 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 2,693,284 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 18,595,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,941,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPRT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,900,757 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 800,495 shares during the same period.