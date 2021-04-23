Wall Street Analyst Upgrade SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]. What else is Wall St. saying

SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ: SDC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.87% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.10%. The company report on April 16, 2021 that SmileDirectClub to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on May 10, 2021.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced it will report results for the first quarter 2021 on Monday, May 10, 2021 after close of market.

Alison Sternberg, SmileDirectClub’s Vice President of Investor Relations, will host a conference call with David Katzman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Kyle Wailes, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, SDC stock rose by 87.16%. The one-year SmileDirectClub Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.82. The average equity rating for SDC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.09 billion, with 114.04 million shares outstanding and 99.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.18M shares, SDC stock reached a trading volume of 3294510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SDC shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for SmileDirectClub Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $11 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2020, representing the official price target for SmileDirectClub Inc. stock. On July 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SDC shares from 9 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SmileDirectClub Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

SDC Stock Performance Analysis:

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, SDC shares dropped by -1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.09 for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.01, while it was recorded at 10.12 for the last single week of trading, and 10.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SmileDirectClub Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.16 and a Gross Margin at +63.68. SmileDirectClub Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.93.

Return on Total Capital for SDC is now -27.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.86. Additionally, SDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] managed to generate an average of -$19,591 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.SmileDirectClub Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

SDC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SmileDirectClub Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -47.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SmileDirectClub Inc. go to 43.10%.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $775 million, or 66.70% of SDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDC stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 11,903,167, which is approximately -55.755% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,738,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.09 million in SDC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $69.65 million in SDC stock with ownership of nearly -15.112% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SmileDirectClub Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ:SDC] by around 26,811,610 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 24,928,181 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 23,147,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,887,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SDC stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,361,285 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,351,402 shares during the same period.