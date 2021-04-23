Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Laureate Education Inc. [NASDAQ: LAUR] traded at a low on 04/22/21, posting a -5.37 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.16. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Laureate Education Announces Date Of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call.

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) plans to release results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Thursday, May 6, 2021, before the stock market opens. Following the release, the Company will host a telephone conference call with investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the first quarter results and the Company’s business outlook.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the earnings conference call by dialing 1-855-307-2849 (for U.S.- based callers), or 1-703-639-1262 (for international callers), and requesting to join the Laureate Education conference call, conference ID 3352076. Replays of the entire call will be available through May 13, 2021 at 1-855-859-2056 (for U.S.- based callers) and at 1-404-537-3406 (internationally), conference ID 3352076.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1238758 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Laureate Education Inc. stands at 3.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.07%.

The market cap for LAUR stock reached $2.40 billion, with 209.08 million shares outstanding and 107.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 781.67K shares, LAUR reached a trading volume of 1238758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAUR shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAUR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Laureate Education Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Laureate Education Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $22, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on LAUR stock. On May 14, 2018, analysts increased their price target for LAUR shares from 18 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Laureate Education Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for LAUR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has LAUR stock performed recently?

Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.85. With this latest performance, LAUR shares dropped by -11.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.32 for Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.82, while it was recorded at 12.87 for the last single week of trading, and 13.44 for the last 200 days.

Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.21 and a Gross Margin at +21.71. Laureate Education Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.26.

Return on Total Capital for LAUR is now 0.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.53. Additionally, LAUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] managed to generate an average of -$8,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Laureate Education Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Laureate Education Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 204.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Laureate Education Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR]

There are presently around $1,317 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAUR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,160,115, which is approximately -0.764% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,686,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.79 million in LAUR stocks shares; and KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., currently with $109.44 million in LAUR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Laureate Education Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Laureate Education Inc. [NASDAQ:LAUR] by around 8,203,781 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 10,540,425 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 89,580,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,324,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAUR stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,465,978 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,424,146 shares during the same period.