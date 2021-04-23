Wall Street Analyst Resumed Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] loss -2.44% or -5.45 points to close at $217.98 with a heavy trading volume of 4788975 shares. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Union Pacific Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

– Strong Core Results – Impacted by Weather and Fuel.

– Affirm 2021 Guidance.

It opened the trading session at $218.97, the shares rose to $221.1118 and dropped to $216.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UNP points out that the company has recorded 5.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -50.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, UNP reached to a volume of 4788975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $236.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on UNP stock. On May 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for UNP shares from 156 to 181.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 4.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 48.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for UNP stock

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, UNP shares gained by 4.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.89 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 214.54, while it was recorded at 221.65 for the last single week of trading, and 200.67 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.11 and a Gross Margin at +46.99. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.38.

Return on Total Capital for UNP is now 17.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.08. Additionally, UNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] managed to generate an average of $172,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Union Pacific Corporation posted 1.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 12.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

There are presently around $114,749 million, or 81.00% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,109,765, which is approximately -1.582% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,069,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.04 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.1 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly -1.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,067 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 20,857,828 shares. Additionally, 860 investors decreased positions by around 27,320,965 shares, while 307 investors held positions by with 478,239,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 526,418,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 230 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,936,621 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 3,820,959 shares during the same period.